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Supreme Court Faces New Challenge Against Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023

The Supreme Court seeks the Centre's response on a plea challenging the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023. Petitioners argue that the Act should exclude data processing under the Right to Information Act, citing concerns over constitutional rights. The petition is set for hearing on March 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:32 IST
Supreme Court Faces New Challenge Against Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023
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The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre, requesting a response to a new plea challenging the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The plea, filed by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, argues that the Act's provisions should not apply to data processed under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The petitioners contend that the 2023 Act impedes the fundamental right to information, especially in matters of public interest, whistleblowing, or addressing corruption. They have called for Section 44(3) of the Act to be declared unconstitutional, alleging it violates Articles 14 and 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Scheduled for hearing on March 23, the petition is part of a series of legal challenges against the 2023 Act. The Supreme Court previously agreed to review these challenges but declined to impose an interim stay on the Act's provisions, stating such a move would disrupt Parliamentary law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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