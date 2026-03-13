Kremlin Confident: Iran Crisis Won't Impact U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
Russia is not concerned that the Iran crisis will hinder U.S. mediation in Ukraine peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Despite the tense situation in Iran, Russia expects further negotiations on Ukraine to proceed, with no timetable announced yet for these discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Despite escalating tensions in Iran, Russia remains confident that the U.S. will continue its mediation efforts in the Ukraine peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov reassured reporters on Friday that there are no current concerns about U.S. disinterest due to the Iran crisis. He stated that communication with American counterparts has not indicated any reason for doubt.
While Russia is preparing for a new round of negotiations concerning Ukraine, Peskov confirmed that no specific timing has been determined yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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