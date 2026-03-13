Left Menu

Kremlin Confident: Iran Crisis Won't Impact U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia is not concerned that the Iran crisis will hinder U.S. mediation in Ukraine peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Despite the tense situation in Iran, Russia expects further negotiations on Ukraine to proceed, with no timetable announced yet for these discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST
Kremlin Confident: Iran Crisis Won't Impact U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Despite escalating tensions in Iran, Russia remains confident that the U.S. will continue its mediation efforts in the Ukraine peace talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov reassured reporters on Friday that there are no current concerns about U.S. disinterest due to the Iran crisis. He stated that communication with American counterparts has not indicated any reason for doubt.

While Russia is preparing for a new round of negotiations concerning Ukraine, Peskov confirmed that no specific timing has been determined yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026