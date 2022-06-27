Regional governor urges civilians to evacuate Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Regional authorities urged civilians on Monday to urgently evacuate the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk which is being attacked by Russian forces.
"The situation in the city is very difficult," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region which includes Lysychansk, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lysychansk
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Ukrainian
- Telegram
- Russian
- Luhansk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyprus eyes rebound from loss of Russian, Ukrainian tourists
WRAPUP 5-Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
John Cena meets teen Ukrainian refugee fan with down syndrome
WRAPUP 6-Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainians left with one way out of Sievierodonetsk, as fierce fighting rages