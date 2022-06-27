Two Nepali girls gang-raped in UP’s Balrampur

Left Menu

Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping two teenage Nepali girls who had come to a weekly market in the Haraiyya area here, police said.Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Rajesh Kumar said the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act will be invoked on accused Ramchandra, Rajendra, Rakesh and Pintu.The incident happened on Sunday when the two girls from Nepals Dong district had come to the weekly Manipur Bazar in the border area, police said.The four accused stopped them on the way and allegedly raped them in a forest.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:35 IST
Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping two teenage Nepali girls who had come to a weekly market in the Haraiyya area here, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Rajesh Kumar said the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act will be invoked on accused Ramchandra, Rajendra, Rakesh, and Pintu.

The incident happened on Sunday when the two girls from Nepal's Dong district had come to the weekly Manipur Bazar in the border area, police said.

The four accused stopped them on the way and allegedly raped them in a forest. The girls went back to their homes and narrated the ordeal to their family members, they said.

He said the families approached to the Nepal Police which then reached out to the Haraiyya police station. A case was registered and the arrests were made, the SP said.

The case will be heard in a fast-track court, he said.

The girls have been sent for medical examination, the police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

