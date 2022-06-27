Rajnath holds virtual talks with his Malaysian counterpart on bilateral defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein virtually on Monday to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Singh said on Twitter, ''Had a wonderful interaction with Malaysia's Senior Defence Minister, Mr Hishamuddin bin Hussein, via video conference. '' He reaffirmed the strong defence relations between India and Malaysia and discussed opportunities for both countries ''to further deepen our defence cooperation''.

On June 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah with an aim to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership.

