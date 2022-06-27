Body of man with burn injuries found on flyover

The body of a man with burn injuries was found at Acharya Vihar flyover in the state capital here, a police officer said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chandan Pati, a resident of Purohitpur in the Jagatsinghpur district. He was found dead with above 70 percent burns, late on Sunday night. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and a motorcycle which was still burning. Firefighters also reached to douse the flames. It is being suspected that the man was murdered and the body later set on fire. The postmortem report may reveal the truth behind the death, the officer said. The deceased was working as a marketing executive and residing at a rented house in Kesura. He had gone to the Chandrasekharpur area in the city to attend a wedding function on Sunday.

The police were examining the footage of nearby CCTV cameras to find out the circumstances under which the incident took place. It is being suspected that it was a pre-planned murder, the officer added.

