Left Menu

Body of man with burn injuries found on flyover

The body of a man with burn injuries was found at Acharya Vihar flyover in the state capital here, a police officer said on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and a motorcycle which was still burning. It is being suspected that the man was murdered and the body later set on fire.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:10 IST
Body of man with burn injuries found on flyover
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man with burn injuries was found at Acharya Vihar flyover in the state capital here, a police officer said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chandan Pati, a resident of Purohitpur in the Jagatsinghpur district. He was found dead with above 70 percent burns, late on Sunday night. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and a motorcycle which was still burning. Firefighters also reached to douse the flames. It is being suspected that the man was murdered and the body later set on fire. The postmortem report may reveal the truth behind the death, the officer said. The deceased was working as a marketing executive and residing at a rented house in Kesura. He had gone to the Chandrasekharpur area in the city to attend a wedding function on Sunday.

The police were examining the footage of nearby CCTV cameras to find out the circumstances under which the incident took place. It is being suspected that it was a pre-planned murder, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022