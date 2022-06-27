G7: we will stand with Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday pledged to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes" by cranking up sanctions on Russia and backing security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said a statement at a G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps.

