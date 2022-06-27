Left Menu

Russia's Killnet hacker group says it attacked Lithuania

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:03 IST
Russian hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility on Monday for a DDOS cyber attack on Lithuania, saying it was in response to Vilnius's decision to block the transit of some goods sanctioned by the European Union to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed to Reuters that it was behind the attack.

When asked if the attack was in retaliation for blocking the transit of goods to Kaliningrad, the spokesperson said: "Yes."

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

