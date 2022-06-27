Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court again nixes Bayer challenge to weedkiller suits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:07 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected another Bayer AG bid to dismiss litigation alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant tries to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages.

The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision upholding an $87 million judgment awarded in a lawsuit in California to Alberta and Alva Pilliod, who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup for more than three decades. The Supreme Court on June 21 rejected a Bayer appeal in a different Roundup case.

