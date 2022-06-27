Left Menu

27-06-2022
A S Rajan moves out of IB, appointed chief of Hyderabad-based police training academy
Senior IPS officer A S Rajan was on Monday appointed as the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) at Hyderabad, an official order said.

Rajan, a 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, is currently special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Rajan to the post of Director, SVPNPA up to February 28, 2023 -- the date of his superannuation, said the order issued by the personnel ministry.

The SVPNPA is a premier training academy for IPS officers.

His appointment assumes significance as Tapan Kumar Deka, who is one batch junior to Rajan, was on June 24 appointed as the IB chief. Deka, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is also the special director in the IB. He will take over as the next chief of the IB after Arvinda Kumar completes his tenure on Thursday.

