Man commits suicide over love affair in UP village

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a village here consuming some poisonous substance, police on Monday said. According to police, Manoj had an affair with some woman in the village and had come back from Surat to meet her.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:28 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a village here consuming some poisonous substance, police on Monday said. Suryava Police Station SHO Vishwa Jyoti Rai said that the deceased, Manoj alias Gopal, was a resident of Kaurar village, and had for the past some time been living in Surat, working with his elder brother.

Rai said that Manoj had come to his village a week back. He said that Manoj had gone out of his house Sunday night, and was found dead Monday morning with a liquor bottle, a glass, a mobile phone, and two packets of poison, one of them empty, by his side. According to police, Manoj had an affair with some woman in the village and had come back from Surat to meet her. The reason behind his suicide could be related to the affair, they said.

His body has been sent for post mortem, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

