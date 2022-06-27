Airports given to private organisation for 50 years, but Agniveers get only 4-year contract: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government is giving airports to private parties for 50 years, but recruiting Agniveers on four-year contract. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was making his friends a 'Daulatveer.' His remarks came after six airports were leased out to a private organisation by the centre.

"The Prime Minister is making 'Daulatveer' by giving the country's airport to his 'friends' for 50 years and 'Agniveer' to the youth on a contract of only 4 years," tweeted Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had earlier asserted that the government will have to withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme and the Congress party is with the youth in the agitation to save the future of the country.

He said the Congress party across the country would be observing Satyagraha. "Today Congress party across the country is doing #SatyagrahaForYouth against 'Agneepath'. This Satyagraha will not stop until the youth get justice," he added.

Earlier in a tweet, Gandhi alleged that China's forces are sitting on Indian land and said the defence forces should be strengthened. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme which allows youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. "China's forces are sitting on Indian land and the real patriotism is in strengthening the armed forces but you are it with new deception. In this struggle to save the future of the country, we are with the youth. I am saying again, you will have to take back Agnipath," he said.

Congress held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday to protest against Agnipath scheme and ED summoning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. A Congress delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20 and submitted a memorandum which urged the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme, hold wide consultations and address issues of quality, efficiency and economy, without compromising on the welfare of the armed forces. (ANI)

