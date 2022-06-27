Left Menu

Body of 45-year-old man found hanging from tree in Bankura, BJP alleges murder

We ask everyone to not spread misinformation on social media, he said.A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.Alleging that Khan was murdered, BJP supporters led by the partys Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana blocked a road.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:59 IST
Body of 45-year-old man found hanging from tree in Bankura, BJP alleges murder
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Bankura district on Monday, police said.

The BJP claimed that Sahadeb Khan, the deceased, was its member and he was killed allegedly by TMC supporters, a charge rubbished by the state's ruling party.

Khan's body was found hanging from a tree near Patharchati Kabarsthan in Kotulpur police station area in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari told reporters.

A post-mortem, conducted at the Bishnupur Hospital, was videographed and senior officers supervised it, he said. ''While the detailed post-mortem report is awaited, we have collected an interim report, which clearly indicates that the cause of death is due to the effect of asphyxia in case of hanging, and anti-mortem and suicidal in nature,'' the officer said.

''We have initiated a proper inquiry into the matter. The place has been examined and circumstantial evidence has also been collected,'' he added.

Khan, who was an ice cream seller, was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days, Tiwari said.

''The allegations of murder remain unsubstantiated. We ask everyone to not spread misinformation on social media,'' he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

Alleging that Khan was murdered, BJP supporters led by the party's Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana blocked a road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022