At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - governor
At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.
Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, told Reuters that 40 others had been wounded.
