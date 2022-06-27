Left Menu

At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - governor

Reuters | Kremenchuk | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:24 IST
At least 10 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - governor
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, told Reuters that 40 others had been wounded.

