Twenty people found dead in truck in San Antonio, local media report

At least 20 people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, local media reported on Monday, citing a source close to the investigation. San Antonio's WOAI TV said the 20 were migrants and that police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city's Southwest Side neighborhood.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

