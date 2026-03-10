Left Menu

Biologics and Biosimilars: A New Era in Drug Development

The FDA has proposed new rules to speed up the development of biosimilar drugs, aiming to reduce the costs of biologic medicines used for complex diseases. This move is part of a broader effort to make expensive treatments more accessible, reflecting a significant step in healthcare regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:27 IST
Biologics and Biosimilars: A New Era in Drug Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken a significant step toward reducing healthcare costs by proposing to ease testing regulations for biosimilar drug development. The draft guidance, issued on Monday, is expected to pave the way for cheaper versions of biologic medicines, which are crucial for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Biologic medicines, derived from living cells, have been identified as some of the most expensive drugs available, despite comprising only 5% of prescriptions. They account for a staggering 51% of all drug spending in the U.S., underscoring the pressing need for more affordable alternatives.

This initiative comes amid rising healthcare costs and aims to make essential treatments more accessible while maintaining rigorous safety standards. The FDA's move is likely to have significant implications for both drugmakers and patients relying on these critical medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

 Global
2
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

 India
3
Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026