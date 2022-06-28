Left Menu

Russia says hit on weapons depot in Kremenchuk caused fire at shopping center

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:46 IST
Russia says hit on weapons depot in Kremenchuk caused fire at shopping center
Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday said it fired missiles against a weapons depot in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, with the subsequent explosion of ammunition triggering a fire in a nearby shopping mall.

At least 16 people were killed on Monday in what Kyiv said was a Russian missile strike against a busy shopping center in Kremenchuk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

