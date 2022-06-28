Russia says hit on weapons depot in Kremenchuk caused fire at shopping center
Updated: 28-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:46 IST
Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday said it fired missiles against a weapons depot in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, with the subsequent explosion of ammunition triggering a fire in a nearby shopping mall.
At least 16 people were killed on Monday in what Kyiv said was a Russian missile strike against a busy shopping center in Kremenchuk.
