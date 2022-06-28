India, Cuba review ties, development partnership projects

India and Cuba have comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The 2nd round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cuba was held in Havana on Monday with the Indian side led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), and the Cuban side by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

''During the FOC, both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, health including traditional medicine and yoga, biotechnology, agriculture, sports, health, science and technology and ICT,'' the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations, it said.

Kumar also called on Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver and exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral ties between Cuba and India.

During the visit, an agreement on short-term credit worth Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from India for Cuba was signed and a postal stamp to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence was released by the government of Cuba, the statement said.

The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)