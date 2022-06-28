Punjab cop shoots man during scuffle, placed under suspension

A sub-inspector of police shot and injured a motorcyclist during a scuffle at a checkpoint in Punjab's Derabassi, following which the officer was suspended on Tuesday.

A police vehicle was vandalized by a group of people following the incident that happened on Sunday, police said.

A purported video of the incident which surfaced on the internet showed a man scuffling with the policeman who then fires a single shot at the man's leg.

The injured man, Hitesh Kumar (24), was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh, police said.

A police team patrolling the area stopped a couple on a two-wheeler for checking. The woman had an argument with Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh and called some of her relatives following which they entered into an altercation with the cops, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday ordered the registration of an FIR against Singh and placed him under suspension.

Departmental action against three police personnel present on the spot was also initiated, the SSP said.

According to a police statement, ''The development came after the SI, who along with the police team was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26.'' He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police Headquarters in Mohali has been constituted to investigate the incident and submit a report.

