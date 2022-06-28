Russia's Putin to meet Iran's Raisi in Ashgabat on Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:21 IST
Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.
