Russia's Putin to meet Iran's Raisi in Ashgabat on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

