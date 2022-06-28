Left Menu

Nepali rape victims produced before POCSO judge in UP

Four men were arrested on Monday in connection with the rape.Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that the arrested persons have been identified as Ramchandra, Rajendra, Rakesh, and Pintu.On Sunday, two girls from Nepals Dong district had come to the weekly Manipur Bazar on India-Nepal border area, police said.

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:36 IST
The two Nepali girls who were allegedly raped here were produced in a local court on Tuesday for the recording of their testimonies, police said.

The two girls, both minors, had come to a weekly market in the Haraiyya area of the district on Sunday and were allegedly raped.

Additional Superintendent of Police Namrata Srivastava said that the girls were produced before a Special POCSO Judge, where they recorded their statements. Four men were arrested on Monday in connection with the rape.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that the arrested persons have been identified as Ramchandra, Rajendra, Rakesh, and Pintu.

On Sunday, two girls from Nepal's Dong district had come to the weekly Manipur Bazar on the India-Nepal border area, police said. The four accused stopped them on the way and allegedly took them to a forest and raped them there. The girls returned to their homes and narrated the ordeal to their family members, they said. The families approached the Nepal Police which reached out to the Haraiyya Police Station here, Kumar said.

