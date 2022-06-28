Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Caroline Garcia (France) v 10-Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 20-John Isner (United States) COURT ONE (1200)

Jule Niemeier (Germany) v 2-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Jaume Munar (Spain)

5-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

