Cong targets Delhi govt over monsoon preparations; says desilting of drains still a work in progress

With monsoon just a few days away, desilting of drains in the city is still a work in progress due to lack of coordination between authorities concerned, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar alleged on Tuesday. The citizens have been suffering due to the inaction and incompetence of the Delhi government and the MCD, the Congress leader alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
With monsoon just a few days away, desilting of drains in the city is still a work in progress due to lack of coordination between authorities concerned, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar alleged on Tuesday. ''(Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal makes tall promises, but never fulfils them. He does nothing to address basic issues of Delhi like water shortage during summers, terrible condition of the Yamuna which is full of filth, waterlogging at the slightest hint of rain, and desilting of drains before monsoon,'' he said. Accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of corruption, Kumar said desilting work has become a ''virtual cash cow'' for the dispensation and waterlogging remains a perennial problem during monsoon due to ''improper cleaning of drains''.

''The Delhi government claims to have given directions to the PWD (the nodal agency for desilting of drains) to complete the work before March, 2022, but the work is still going on,'' he claimed.

He said both the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had promised to complete the desilting work much before the arrival of monsoon, but the situation remains the same.

''Since the AAP government has not made any drainage master plan, many of the drains are yet to be cleaned and they face the threat of waterlogging. The citizens have been suffering due to the inaction and incompetence of the Delhi government and the MCD,'' the Congress leader alleged.

