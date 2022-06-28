Iran court confirms 8-year sentence for French tourist in spying case
An Iranian appeals court has confirmed an eight-year, eight-month sentence for jailed French national Benjamin Briere on spying charges, one of his Iranian lawyers Saeid Dehghan tweeted on Tuesday.
Briere has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border. He was sentenced in January. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
