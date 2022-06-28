Minor Hindu boy abducted in Pakistan: Report

A minor boy from the minority Hindu community has been kidnapped by two unidentified bike-borne persons from outside his residence in Pakistan’s Sindh province, a media report said on Monday.

According to police and family members, the incident took place on Monday morning when Aadesh Kumar was playing with two of his neighbourhood friends in front of his house. Two persons riding a motorcycle appeared in the lane and kidnapped him.

''Initially, the abductors tried to kidnap two children, but one managed to escape, so they fled the scene with Kumar in front of the local people,'' Sawan Raj, maternal uncle of the child, told The Express Tribune.

He said the local people followed the suspects till Kot Banglow, some 50 kilometres away from the crime scene, but they managed to escape.

A man also sustained injuries after the kidnappers allegedly shot at him as he tried to save the boy, the report said.

''The nearby people saw the boy screaming,'' Raj said, adding that soon after the incident, they informed the police who have only given ''empty assurances'' for the child's recovery.

The police said they have checked the CCTV recording and started an investigation into the matter.

''We have also arrested a few suspects and hope that we will be able to recover the boy and arrest the real criminals,'' said Ranipur SHO Ameer Ali Chang.

''We have not received any call from the kidnappers yet, but such incidents frequently happen with the intention of collecting ransom,'' said Kumar’s father Hero Mal, who runs a grocery shop.

After the incident, the Hindu community members and local activists staged a sit-in in front of the police station. They demanded the boy’s recovery and strict security in the area to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, the report said.

''A child belonging to the Hindu community was kidnapped from Babarloi Town of Khairpur Mir on World Children’s Day. He was later sexually assaulted and murdered,'' Zameer Solangi, a local activist told the media.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the minority community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain about harassment by extremists.

