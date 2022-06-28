HC seeks UP govt's response on petition against demolition of house of Prayagraj violence accused

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government within 24 hours on a petition filed by the wife and the daughter of Javed Mohammad, the main accused in the June 10 violence here, challenging the demolition of their house.

A bench comprising justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Syed Waiz Mian passed the order and posted the matter to June 30 for the next hearing.

Adjourning the hearing in the matter on Monday, the court had said, ''Let this matter be posted before another bench of which one of us (Justice Sunita Agarwal) is not a member. Put up this matter before another bench tomorrow i.e. on 28.06.2022 as fresh.'' According to the petitioners, the house does not belong to Javed Mohammad, but is owned by his wife, Parveen Fatima, who had received it as a gift from her parents even before her marriage.

The petitioners have alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority did not serve any notice on them before demolishing the house on June 12.

A notice, with the house number listed, was not addressed to Fatima but to her husband Javed Mohammad, the activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks targeting the Prophet.

