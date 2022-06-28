Commemorative events organised by Indian Army to pay honour to Kargil Victory Flame at J-K's Anantnag

As a run-up to commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas, on June 28, 2022, the Kargil Vijay Diwas Victory Flame arrived at Khanabal Military Garrison amidst great fanfare. The Victory Flame was flagged off from Udhampur-based HQ Northern command on June 17, 2022.

The event witnessed wreath-laying by Indian Army officials, civil administration officials, and senior officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to pay homage to the brave soldiers killed in action during the Kargil War. The Kargil war veterans present on the solemn occasion were felicitated and their immense contribution in the service of the motherland was remembered.

The cornerstone of the event was that it provided everyone present, especially the younger generation with an opportunity to cherish the historically significant and momentous victory achieved by the Indian Armed forces over Pakistan. (ANI)

