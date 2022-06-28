Assam Riles pays respect to Captain Kenguruse on his 23rd death anniversary

The Assam Rifles on Tuesday remembered the supreme sacrifice of Captain N Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) on his 23rd death anniversary.

To pay respect to the brave soul, wreaths were laid by Neiselie Kenguruse, father of Captain N Kenguruse, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Major General Vikas Lakhera, Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier Herjinder Singh.

Marking the event, a tree plantation drive and a free medical camp was also organized.

A registration drive was also undertaken at the camp to encourage local youth for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment.

Twenty-three years have passed since the death of Captain Kenguruse on the fateful night of June 28, 1999 in Operation Vijay in the attack on area “Black Rock” in Drass Sector during the Kargil war, stated a release issued by the Assam Rifles.

Kenguruse had volunteered to undertake a daring commando mission of attacking a well-sighted enemy machine gun position on a cliff face.

As the Ghatak team scaled the cliff face, it came under intense mortar and automatic weapon fire, which caused heavy casualties. Kenguruse, too, sustained splinter injury in his abdomen and started to bleed profusely, it said.

Regardless, he took off his shoes to get a good grip of the rock wall while carrying with him a rocket launcher. He charged at the enemy’s position and personally neutralised two Pakistani soldiers with his rifle and another two with his commando knife before succumbing to his injuries, it said.

He displayed conspicuous gallantry, indomitable resolve, grit and determination beyond the call of duty and made the supreme sacrifice in the face of the enemy in the true tradition of the Indian Army, the release added.

