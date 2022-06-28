Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in UP's Deoband in JMB case involving Bangladeshis

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband in connection with a case involving Bangladeshi nationals who were involved in propagating the ideology of the JMB terrorist group and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India, officials said.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, from Bhopal, an NIA spokesperson said.

They were involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India, the NIA said.

The case, initially registered in March by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Bhopal, was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April.

During the searches at the premises of the suspects, digital devices, documents and various other incriminating materials have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigations in the case are in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

