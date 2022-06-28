UP: 1 held in connection with Meerut house blast

Left Menu

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:43 IST
One person has been arrested in connection with the blast in a house here that left a woman dead and seven others injured, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Police, however, did not disclose the name of the arrested accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan said on Tuesday that one person has been arrested in connection with Monday's blast.

Earlier in the day, police had said the blast took place as firecrackers being illegally manufactured inside the house in Summer Garden Colony caught fire.

Sajwan said during an on-site investigation by a field unit of police, evidence of firecrackers being manufactured in the house was found.

A case is being registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Explosives Act, he had said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that firecrackers were being illegally manufactured in the house by a close relative of Intezaar, the head of the family that was living in the house, Sajwan said.

Sajwan had said on Monday that eight people were pulled out of the debris by police and fire brigade teams.

While Shamima (28) succumbed to her injuries, the others were rushed to a local hospital.

The intensity of the blast was such that two neighbouring houses were also damaged, according to the police.

