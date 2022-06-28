Left Menu

Environmental laws to be followed for proposed textile park in Ludhiana: Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:56 IST
Environmental laws to be followed for proposed textile park in Ludhiana: Punjab CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the environmental laws and norms will be followed for the proposed mega integrated textile region and apparel park at Koom Kalan in Ludhiana.

Replying to a call attention notice moved in the Assembly by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian during the ongoing budget session, the chief minister said the Centre has approved the scheme for setting up seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with the interested state governments.

He said a proposal for setting up a textile park at Koom Kalan under the scheme has been sent to the Centre.

Mann said the project will be subject to all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the Centre and the state pollution control board.

He asserted that the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for people.

Mann said the ambitious scheme will help attract investments and open new vistas of employment for youngsters.

He said a basic requirement for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land measuring 1,000 acres for it.

The chief minister said the Punjab government has already identified land in Koom Kalan tehsil in Ludhiana for the project.

Mann said 463.4 acres of government land in Garhi Fazal, Haider Nagar and Garcha villages has already been transferred under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme and 493.99 acres of panchayat land in Sekhowal, Sailkiana and Salempur villages has also been transferred to the Punjab Urban Development Authority after making payments to the panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022