Environmental laws to be followed for proposed textile park in Ludhiana: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the environmental laws and norms will be followed for the proposed mega integrated textile region and apparel park at Koom Kalan in Ludhiana.

Replying to a call attention notice moved in the Assembly by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian during the ongoing budget session, the chief minister said the Centre has approved the scheme for setting up seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with the interested state governments.

He said a proposal for setting up a textile park at Koom Kalan under the scheme has been sent to the Centre.

Mann said the project will be subject to all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the Centre and the state pollution control board.

He asserted that the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for people.

Mann said the ambitious scheme will help attract investments and open new vistas of employment for youngsters.

He said a basic requirement for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land measuring 1,000 acres for it.

The chief minister said the Punjab government has already identified land in Koom Kalan tehsil in Ludhiana for the project.

Mann said 463.4 acres of government land in Garhi Fazal, Haider Nagar and Garcha villages has already been transferred under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme and 493.99 acres of panchayat land in Sekhowal, Sailkiana and Salempur villages has also been transferred to the Punjab Urban Development Authority after making payments to the panchayats.

