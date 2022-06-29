Left Menu

Ind vs Ireland 2nd and final T20 International Scoreboard

PTI | Malahide | Updated: 29-06-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:22 IST
Ind vs Ireland 2nd and final T20 International Scoreboard
Ireland Innings (Target: 226 runs from 20 overs) Paul Stirling b Bishnoi 40 Andy Balbirnie c Bishnoi b HV Patel 60 Gareth Delany run out 0 Harry Tector c Hooda b Kumar 39 Lorcan Tucker c sub b Umran Malik 5 George Dockrell not out 34 Mark Adair not out 23 Extras: (B-1 LB-7 NB-4 W-8) 20 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1/72 2/73 3/117 4/142 5/189 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-46-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-18-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-54-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-41-1, Umran Malik 4-0-42-1, Axar Patel 2-0-12-0.

