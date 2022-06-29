Left Menu

Fire at Delhi's Mangolpuri factory under control, no casualty reported so far

The fire that broke out at a factory in Mangolpuri Phase-1 area in the early hours of Wednesday was declared to be of a medium category with no casualty reported so far, according to an official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:10 IST
Visual from the spot early Wednesday morning (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out today at the factory in the Phase-I area following which 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the official, the fire is now under control. "The fire was declared to be of medium category and 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is now under control. As of now, no casualty has been reported. We also used remote control fire fighting machine to douse the fire," SK Dua, Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in the Badli area behind Rohini jail in the national capital.

In May, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mundka. As per the reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families. The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer. On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody of the building's owners-- Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

