NATO's Stoltenberg expects Sweden, Finland to become members quickly
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected a swift ratification of Sweden and Finland's membership of the military alliance. "We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that's unprecedented quick," he told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid.
- Country:
- Spain
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he expected swift ratification of Sweden and Finland's membership of the military alliance.
"We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that's unprecedented quick," he told reporters on the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid. Both countries applied for membership of the alliance in mid-May.
"After the invitation, we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments," he added. "That always takes some time but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madrid
- Sweden
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Finland
ALSO READ
Soccer-Tchouameni says Mbappe tried to convince him to reject Real Madrid
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bid
'Join Sweden Summit' in Stockholm; focus on collaborative innovation for digital, green transition
Tchouaméni says he picked Madrid despite talk with Mbappé
Britain's defense secretary to discuss Sweden's, and Finland's NATO applications with Turkey