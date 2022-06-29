A Russian missile strike killed at least three people in a residential building in southern Ukraine, authorities said, as searchers hunted for dozens of people still missing from an attack on a mall two days ago. FIGHTING

* Eight missiles struck Mykolaiv, the city's mayor said, including a hit on an apartment building just days after Ukraine said Russian missiles killed at least 18 people at a mall in the central town of Kremenchuk. * The situation in Lysychansk resembles that in its twin city Sievierodonetsk more than a month ago when the Russians started taking building after building, the governor of Luhansk said.

* Russian news agencies say Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces have blocked supplies along the Artyomovsk-Lysychansk highway. * In the Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor said the bodies of a man and a woman had been found buried under the rubble of a transportation company office that was hit by a Russian missile on Tuesday.

* Russia-installed officials said their security forces detained Kherson city mayor Kolykhayev after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. * Reuters could not independently verify any of the battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY AND ECONOMY * NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, clearing the path for likely expansion of NATO.

* The Group of Seven economic powers agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price. * French President Macron said Russia could not be allowed to win the war and Western powers will support Kyiv for as long as necessary.

* Western sanctions against Russia will only end when Putin accepts that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed, German Chancellor Scholz said. * The United States added five companies in China to a trade blacklist for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defense industrial base.

* Australia is considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. QUOTES

* "Russian missile hit this location precisely. De-li-be-a-te-ly ... It is clear that Russian killers received those exact coordinates," President Zelensky said. * "We have run out of words to describe the senselessness, futility, and cruelty of this war," U.N. political affairs chief DiCarlo said.

