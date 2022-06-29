Left Menu

Father-son duo drowns in pond in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man and his son drowned in a pond near here on Wednesday, while they were learning to swim, police said.

Saji and his son Jyothiradhitya (16) drowned after entering the pond near Eachur here this morning, they said.

Investigation is on to ascertain whether anyone was giving swimming lessons to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

