Father-son duo drowns in pond in Kerala

A 50-year-old man and his son drowned in a pond near here on Wednesday, while they were learning to swim, police said.

Saji and his son Jyothiradhitya (16) drowned after entering the pond near Eachur here this morning, they said.

Investigation is on to ascertain whether anyone was giving swimming lessons to the victims.

