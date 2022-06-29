Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill village sarpanch on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:45 IST
Naxals allegedly killed a 36-year-old village sarpanch suspecting him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The ultras attacked Ratiram Kudiyam, a sarpanch of Mormed village, under Toynar police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, a group of Naxals stormed into Kudiyam's house and strangled him with a rope or wire, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot this morning and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the victim was killed on suspicion of being a police informer, the IG said, adding that the exact motive for the killing was yet to be ascertained. A search operation has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

