Moscow-administered Kherson prepares referendum on joining Russia
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:01 IST
The Moscow-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said it had begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, an official in the administration told Reuters on Wednesday.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed administration, told Reuters that a date for the referendum had not yet been chosen, but that he expected the vote in "the coming half year".
