Moscow-administered Kherson prepares referendum on joining Russia

The Moscow-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said it had begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, an official in the administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed administration, told Reuters that a date for the referendum had not yet been chosen, but that he expected the vote in "the coming half year".

