Pope: Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack

Pope Francis on Wednesday called the bombing of a crowded shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk the latest in string of "barbarous attacks" against Ukraine.

Ukraine said at least 18 people were killed and about 60 injured on Monday by a Russian missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit a legitimate military target in the city, and that the shopping centre was not in use.

