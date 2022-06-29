Pope: Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
Pope Francis on Wednesday called the bombing of a crowded shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk the latest in string of "barbarous attacks" against Ukraine.
Ukraine said at least 18 people were killed and about 60 injured on Monday by a Russian missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit a legitimate military target in the city, and that the shopping centre was not in use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremenchuk
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Pope Francis
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
UPDATE 2-Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 4-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge