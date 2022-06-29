Italy committed to Finland's, Sweden's NATO membership, their security needs

Italy welcomes the planned addition of Finland and Sweden into the NATO alliance, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the move should not jeopardise the two countries' security in any way.

Draghi added that Italy was determine to contribute "in close consultation with Finland and Sweden and in the most appropriate ways, to their security and defence needs."

