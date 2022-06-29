Chhattisgarh: Man, his wife killed, two daughters injured after property dispute with his brother turns violent

A man and his wife were killed and their two daughters suffered injuries after his younger brother and his family members attacked them over a property dispute in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased man's younger brother and sister-in-law also sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place on Tuesday evening in the Jarhabhata area under the Civil Lines police station limits, an official here said.

The deceased were identified as Dipak Gadhewal (42) and his wife Pushpa (40), he said.

There was a dispute over seven acres of ancestral land in Pand village near Bilaspur between Dipak and his younger brother Omprakash (40).

''As per the preliminary investigation, on Tuesday morning when Dipak was at the farm along with his wife, a fight broke out between the two brothers. However, after a brief clash, they returned home in Jarhabhata. The fight turned violent in the evening as Omprakash, his wife Sangeeta (39) and their two minor daughters allegedly attacked his brothers' family with an axe and iron rod,'' he said.

Dipak and his wife died on the spot and their daughters Roshni (22) and Harshita (20) suffered injuries, he said, adding that the injured siblings were admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) here.

Omprakash and his wife, who also suffered minor injuries, and their two minor daughters have been detained, he said.

''According to Omprakash, when he reached home from the farm, he saw his brother allegedly trying to ransack his auto-rickshaw parked there. When Omprakash's wife and children tried to intervene, Dipak hit Sangeeta's head with an axe. Enraged over it, Omprakash snatched the axe from him and retaliated,'' he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

