Syria recognizes independence, sovereignty of Donetsk, Luhansk -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:50 IST
Syria officially recognized the independence and sovereignty of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, citing a foreign ministry source.

The Syrian presidency had affirmed its intention to build relations with the two breakaway republics in February .

