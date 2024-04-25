Left Menu

Russian attacks kill at least three in Donetsk, wound 10 in Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Kharkiv, which lies about 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent weeks, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Russian shelling killed at least three people in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Thursday and a missile attack further north in Kharkiv region hit a railway station, wounding 10, local officials said.

Donetsk regional Governor Vadym Filashkin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said shelling killed three people and injured four in the village of Udachne, west of the city of Donetsk that is held by the Russians. Ukrainian Railways said a Russian strike killed three of its workers in Donetsk region, but gave no details of where the incident occurred. It was not clear if those victims were the same as those mentioned by the governor.

In Kharkiv region, a frequent target of recent Russian assaults, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the attack hit the city of Balakliia, which was occupied by Russia at the start of its invasion and recaptured by Ukraine months later in 2022. "The injured were in the passenger train carriages," he said on Telegram messenger.

Synehubov said the train was standing 15 metres (50 feet) from the focal point of the strike. Kharkiv, which lies about 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent weeks, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

