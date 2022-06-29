Left Menu

Tailor murder: Kanhaiya Lal's body had 26 injury marks, say sources

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:12 IST
Tailor murder: Kanhaiya Lal's body had 26 injury marks, say sources
There were 26 injury marks on the body of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed by two men here, police sources said on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old tailor was attacked by two men with a cleaver on Tuesday.

Police sources informed that 26 injury marks were found in the post-mortem conducted on Wednesday morning.

However, it is not clear whether all the injuries were caused by the cleaver, they said.

“Multiple injuries were there on the body. They were on the neck, head, hand, back and chest,” the sources said.

Kanhaiya Lal was working in his shop when he was attacked by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

Akhtari, the man who hacked at the tailor's neck, and Mohammad, who filmed the crime, were arrested while police have detained three others allegedly involved in the attack.

The two were held in Bhim town last evening while try to flee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

