Left Menu

Specialty steel: Govt extends deadline to apply for PLI scheme fourth time till Jul 31

The government has extended for the fourth time the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till July 31, 2022.Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI Production-Linked Incentive scheme for speciality steel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 09:48 IST
Specialty steel: Govt extends deadline to apply for PLI scheme fourth time till Jul 31
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended for the fourth time the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till July 31, 2022.

Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022. Then it was extended till June 30.

According to a steel ministry notification dated June 29, ''...the undersigned is directed to convey...to further extend the last date for receipt of applications for the PLI scheme for specialty steel from June 30, 2022, to July 31, 2022. The application window will be kept open up to July 31, 2022''.

On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India.

The move is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022