Dictator's son Marcos Jr. takes oath as Philippine president

PTI | Manila | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:03 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of the greatest political comebacks in recent history but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.

His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed "People Power" revolt booted his father to global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments, and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of his father's tyrannical rule.

Activists and survivors of the martial law era under his father protested Marcos Jr.'s inauguration, which took place at noon at the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Thousands of police officers, including anti-riot contingents, SWAT commandos, and snipers, were deployed in the bayside tourist district for security.

