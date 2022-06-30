Left Menu

'We call for full respect of all religions, ensuring different communities can live in harmony, peace': UN spokesperson on Udaipur killing

we call for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring, throughout the world, that different communities can live in harmony and in peace, Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here on Wednesday.In response to another question on the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, he said We believe in a fundamental right of expression.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:09 IST
'We call for full respect of all religions, ensuring different communities can live in harmony, peace': UN spokesperson on Udaipur killing
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring that different communities can live in harmony and peace globally, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said amidst communal tensions in Rajasthan after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Dujarric said this in response to a question on whether the UN chief has a comment on the "resurgence" of religious tensions in India following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver hacked Lal to death in Udaipur city and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

"We very much hope... we call for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring, throughout the world, that different communities can live in harmony and in peace," Dujarric said at the daily press briefing here on Wednesday.

In response to another question on the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, he said: "We believe in a fundamental right of expression. We believe in the fundamental right of journalists to express themselves and we also believe in the fundamental need for people to respect other communities and other religions. And we don't believe the two are... we believe those two sentiments are very much compatible".

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday over an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022