Left Menu

Seven states among top achievers in 'ease of doing business' ranking of states, UTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:08 IST
Seven states among top achievers in 'ease of doing business' ranking of states, UTs
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana are among the seven states categorized as top achievers in the ranking of states and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh are the other states categorized as achievers in the ranking. The Aspires category includes seven states, including Assam, Kerala, and Goa. In the category of emerging business ecosystems, there are 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry, and Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022