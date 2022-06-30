Left Menu

European court tells Russia to ensure two Britons do not face death penalty

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:33 IST
European court tells Russia to ensure two Britons do not face death penalty
  • United Kingdom

The European Court of Human Rights issues said on Thursday it had issued interim measures to instruct Russia to ensure the death penalty on two Britons who were captured after fighting for Ukraine was not carried out.

"The Court indicated in particular to the Government of the Russian Federation, under Rule 39 (interim measures) of the Rules of Court, that they should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicants was not carried out," the court said in a statement.

