Left Menu

The Russian defense ministry says its forces destroyed command centre near Dnipro

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:23 IST
The Russian defense ministry says its forces destroyed command centre near Dnipro
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian military control centre near the city of Dnipro in a missile strike on Tuesday.

Alongside other regions of Ukraine, the central city of Dnipro and the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region has seen an uptick in Russian shelling in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022