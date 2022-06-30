The Russian defense ministry says its forces destroyed command centre near Dnipro
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian military control centre near the city of Dnipro in a missile strike on Tuesday.
Alongside other regions of Ukraine, the central city of Dnipro and the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region has seen an uptick in Russian shelling in recent days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Defence Ministry
- Russian
- Dnipropetrovsk
- Dnipro
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine
Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise
WRAPUP 2-Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise